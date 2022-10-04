 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

