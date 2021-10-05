Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.