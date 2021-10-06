Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.