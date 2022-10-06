Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.