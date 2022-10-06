 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

