This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It lo…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesb…