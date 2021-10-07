 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert