Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

