This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
