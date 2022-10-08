This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
