Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT.