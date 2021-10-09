 Skip to main content
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

