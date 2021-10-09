Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
