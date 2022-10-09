Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
