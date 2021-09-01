Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.