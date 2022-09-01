For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
