Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.