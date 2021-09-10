Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree …
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Way…