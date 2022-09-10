Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.