Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.