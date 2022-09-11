 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert