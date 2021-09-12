Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
