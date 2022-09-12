Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.