This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
