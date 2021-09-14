 Skip to main content
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

