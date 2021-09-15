 Skip to main content
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

