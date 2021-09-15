Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.