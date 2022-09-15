 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

