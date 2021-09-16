Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.