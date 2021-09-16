This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…