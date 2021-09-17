 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

