Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

