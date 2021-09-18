For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…