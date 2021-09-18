 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

