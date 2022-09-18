Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
