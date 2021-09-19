For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
