Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

