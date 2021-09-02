 Skip to main content
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

