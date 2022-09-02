 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

