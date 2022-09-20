This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.