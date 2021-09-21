 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

