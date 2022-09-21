 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert