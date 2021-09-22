Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.