Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
