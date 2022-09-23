 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

