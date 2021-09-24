For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
