Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.