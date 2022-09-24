 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

