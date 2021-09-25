 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

