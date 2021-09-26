Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.