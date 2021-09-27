Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.