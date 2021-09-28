 Skip to main content
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

