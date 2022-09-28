 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

