 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert