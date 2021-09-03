This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
