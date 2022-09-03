 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

