Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Pl…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.