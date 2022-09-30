 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

