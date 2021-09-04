This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…