Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

