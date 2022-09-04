For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.