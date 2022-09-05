 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

