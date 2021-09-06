 Skip to main content
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

