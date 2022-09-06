 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert