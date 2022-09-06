This evening in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
